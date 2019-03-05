Former Masters of Sex star Michael Sheen is taking a dark turn with a lead role in Prodigal Son, Fox’s police drama pilot from Deception creator Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Feder and Sklaver and directed by Lee Toland Krieger, Prodigal Son is described as a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and darkly comedic tone. It centers on Malcolm Bright, who has a gift. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father Martin Whitly (Sheen) was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business. He will use his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Fox

Sheen’s Martin Whitly is intelligent, wealthy, charismatic — he also happens to be a predatory sociopath who murdered more than 20 people. Martin once was a devoted family man and successful cardiothoracic surgeon with high-profile patients.

Sheen joins previously announced series regulars Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts.

Fedak and Sklaver executive produce with Krieger, Berlanti Prods’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Warner Bros TV produces with studio-based Berlanti Prods.

Sheen, who starred for four seasons as Dr. Bill Masters on Showtime’s Masters of Sex, will be seen in starring roles in the upcoming third season of CBS All Access legal drama The Good Fight and in Neil Gaiman’s upcoming Good Omens for Amazon. He has one-year deals on both, making him available for pilots this season and garnering multiple offers.

