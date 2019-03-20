EXCLUSIVE: Michael Rooker has been set to star alongside Dylan O’Brien in Monster Problems, a potential franchise film that Michael Matthews (Five Fingers for Marseilles) will direct with Shawn Levy producing at 21 Laps. Rooker will play Clyde, an expert hunter who teaches Joel Dawson (O’Brien) how to survive the Monster Apocalypse.

The script is by Brian Duffield & Matthew Robinson, is a coming of age story about a young man living in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monsters.

Rooker can currently be seen opposite Mahershala Ali in season three of HBO’s True Detective, and he just wrapped production on Sony’s Fantasy Island. The film gives him a shot at another franchise after he completed his turn as Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and as the redneck Merle in The Walking Dead.

Rooker is repped by Link Entertainment and Gersh.