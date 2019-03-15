EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mosley (Seven Seconds, Ozark) is set as a series regular in Fox’s AI thriller drama pilot neXT from 24: Legacy co-creator/executive producer Manny Coto, This Is Us directors/executive producers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Coto, neXt is described as a propulsive, fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself. Marrying pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand, the series also presents us with a villain like we’ve never seen before, one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

Fox

Mosley will play CM, a Southern ex-con hacker with a genius IQ who works at the FBI cybercrime division.

He joins previously cast series regulars Fernanda Andrade, Eve Harlowe, Aaron Moten and Gerardo Celasco.

Coto executive produces alongside directors Requa and Ficarra, and Charlie Gogolak of Zaftig Films for 20th TV.

Mosley most recently starred as Kenny in the Sundance film, Sister Aimee. He also starred opposite Regina King in the Netflix crime drama Seven Seconds and as Pastor Mason Young in Netflix’s drama series Ozark. In addition to his starring role on USA’s Sirens, Mosley’s credits include ABC’s Castle, A&E’s Longmire and features Hot Pursuit and Peppermint. He’s repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.