Dominique Deveraux is returning to Dynasty. ER alumna Michael Michele has been tapped to play the role in the CW reboot. The Devereaux character, portrayed by Diahann Carroll in the original series, will be introduced at the end of the current season 2 as a recurring, with the possibility of becoming a series regular in season 3.

Dominique Deveraux is the matriarch of the Colby family and half-sister of Blake Carrington, a fabulously elegant, self-made woman, known for her outrageous fashion sense and penchant for drama. Dominique will return to Atlanta after a long stint in New York City where she spent the past several years seeking fame and adulation… to no avail. Now Dominique is home to reconnect with her estranged children, but does she really want to be part of their lives, or will she just disappoint them all over again? And what will the Carringtons have to say about her sudden, mysterious return?

Michele’s addition to the series follows the exits of several key characters in the reboot, most recently Nicollette Sheridan as Alexis Carrington. Her exit followed Nathalie Kelley who played Cristal Flores Carrington who left in season one and was replaced with Ana Brenda Contreras as the “Real Cristal”, and before that, James Mackay, who played Steven Carrington.

Michele, known for her starring roles in ER and Homicide: Life on the Street, can be seen as series regular Ayanna Floyd on Fox’s Star and recurring on OWN’s Queen Sugar. Her other recent TV credits include CBS’ MacGyver and Blue Bloods. On the film side, she was most recently seen in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days, opposite Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson.