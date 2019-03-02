Days before a controversial documentary on alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson airs on HBO, the pop singer’s Neverland Ranch has been put back on the real estate market.

The 2,689-acre Santa Ynez estate, which once had an amusement park and zoo among its attractions, is on sale at $31 million, a steep drop from its original listing price of $100 million when it first went on the market in 2015 and down still from the $67 million asking price as of 2017. The estate is now known as the Sycamore Valley Ranch and is located about 40 miles outside Santa Barbara.

The complex offers a 12,500-square-foot main house, three guest houses, plus several other buildings. It was originally purchased in 1987 by Jackson for $19.5 million. He used the property as collateral for a loan and defaulted. The note was then purchased by a real estate investment fund that owns it in a joint venture with Jackson’s estate.

The house has six bedrooms, a lighted tennis court, a train depot and an entertainment pavilion, but the amusement park and zoo are long gone.

The ranch was the scene of intense media coverage and staged protests by supporters during Jackson’s criminal trials on the allegations of sexual abuse, for which he was acquitted.

The property is represented by Compass agents Suzanne Perkins and Kyle Forsyth.