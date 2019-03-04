Amidst the non-stop controversy since its premiere at Sundance, HBO debuted their two-part documentary Leaving Neverland as planned — but the Michael Jackson estate didn’t just sit there. About 20 minutes into the broadcast, the estate posted a video of Jackson’s Live in Bucharest: The Dangerous Tour concert film on YouTube as their own special way to offer to counterprogram.

“Don’t miss the magic from the King of Pop himself!” the Michael Jackson Twitter account wrote. “Immerse yourself in Michael Jackson. Live in Bucharest and Live at Wembley Stadium available for a limited time on Michael Jackson’s @youtube!”

The airing of the concert seems like it would be a distraction from the HBO series and it wasn’t done on a whim. The Jackson estate Twitter account tweeted on Saturday that they would air the concert on Sunday as well as the Live at Wembley Stadium concert film on Monday, which is when part 2 of Leaving Neverland airs.

The documentary puts the spotlight on James Safe Chuck and Wade Robson, two men who befriended Jackson as kids. The two claim they were sexually abused by Jackson and go into detail about their experiences throughout the doc.

The battle between the doc and the Jackson estate has been making headlines as of late. The Jackson family has denounced the two accusers as “opportunists” and “admitted liars.” The Jackson Estate sued HBO. Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed has defended the doc and said that the two accusers were not paid to appear in the film and “have no financial interest whatsoever and no future, past or present interest.”

Oprah Winfrey has also entered the picture as she will interview Robson and Safechuck in a special that is set to air on HBO and OWN immediately following Leaving Neverland. The interview was taped before a studio audience that includes survivors of sexual abuse.

