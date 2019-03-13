The Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli is set as a lead opposite Russell Hornsby in NBC’s Lincoln (formerly known as The Bone Collector), the drama pilot based on the bestselling book series by Jeffery Deaver that was adapted into the 1999 movie starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie.

Written by VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli and directed by Seth Gordon, Lincoln follows legendary forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme (Hornsby), who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as the Bone Collector. Called back into action when the killer re-emerges, Lincoln forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs, a young beat cop who helps him hunt the deadly mastermind while also taking on the most high-profile cases in the NYPD.

Imperioli will play Rick Sellitto, an NYPD detective and Lincoln’s partner.

Boyd and Bianculli executive produce Lincoln with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan. Sony Pictures TV and Universal TV produce in association with Keshet Studios.

Imperioli won an Emmy for his role as Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. He recently starred on comedy Alex, Inc, which aired for one season on ABC. He also recently appeared on the Golden Globe-winning Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora and in a recurring role on Project Blue Book. He’ll next be seen on the big screen in Todd Robinson’s The Last Full Measure.

Imperioli is repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Kraditor & Haber.