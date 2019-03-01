Former Person of Interest star Michael Emerson is returning to CBS as a lead opposite Katja Herbers and Mike Colter in the network’s drama pilot Evil, from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King and CBS TV Studios.

Written and executive produced by the Kings and directed by Robert King, Evil is a series about the battle between science and religion. It focuses on Kristen Bouchard (Herbers), a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins David Acosta (Colter), a Catholic priest-in-training, and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Emerson will play Townsend, a seemingly kind and trustworthy man with a twinkle in his eye and an appealing manner, however, outward appearances couldn’t be more deceiving. An expert witness for the defense in a mass murder case, Townsend may actually be an agent of evil who spurs his followers on to acts of unspeakable violence and murder.

The Kings executive produce Evil with Liz Glotzer, president of King Size Prods.

Lost alum Emerson starred for five seasons as Harold Finch on CBS’ Person of Interest. His most recent credits include recurring roles on Arrow, Mozart in the Jungle and Claws. He’ll next be seen alongside John Turturro and Rupert Everett in SundanceTV’s limited series In The Name of the Rose. He’s repped by Vanguard Management Group and Abrams Artists Agency.