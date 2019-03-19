Kung: Skull Island filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts will be directing an original monster movie next, one based in his hometown of Detroit Michigan, a pic that will be produced by New Regency and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society. A search for a writer is underway with plot details being kept secret.

Shooting in Detroit is important for Vogt-Roberts. When the State film incentives abruptly ended in 2015, the filmmaker was quite vocal about still wanting to bring production back to Michigan. Vogt-Roberts accomplished this through collaborations with brands that ranged from Sundance to Quaker Oats to Activision with the 2017 live action trailer he directed for the record-breaking videogame Destiny 2. Vogt-Roberts also co-founded the Detroit non-profit The Detroit Creativity Project, which uses improv training to transform how young people in the city view their potential in school and in life.

vs. Kong. He is currently attached to the videogame adaptation of Metal Gear Solid for Sony pictures. The director made his feature directorial debut with The Kings of Summer which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. His 2017 Legendary production Kong: Skull Island overperformed at the B.O. earning $565M WW. That pic further laid the ground for Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise leading to the upcoming Godzilla . He is currently attached to the videogame adaptation offor Sony pictures.

Shutterstock New Regency is coming off the $876M global B.O. and Oscar-winning success of Bohemian Rhapsody (which won Rami Malek Best Actor, Best Achievement in Film Editing, Achievement in Sound Editing and Achievement in Sound Mixing). The pic will be opening in China soon. Next up, New Regency has James Gray’s Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland.

Jordan’s Outlier Society was one of the first companies to publicly adopt the inclusion rider. Under the helm of President of Production Alana Mayo, Outlier Society has co-produced the Emmy-nominated HBO Films’ adaptation of Fahrenheit 451, which netted Jordan a Producers Guild Award. Earlier this year, Jordan and Outlier Society inked a first look film deal with Warner Bros Studios and a first look television deal with Amazon Studios. Their forthcoming projects include an adaption of the popular fantasy novel Black Leopard, Red Wolf; WWII action drama The Liberators; 61st Street for AMC; the anime-style 3D series gen:LOCK; the sci-fi hour-long series Raising Dion; and the OWN drama series David Makes Man from Oscar-winning Moonlight co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney.