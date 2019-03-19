Kung: Skull Island filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts will be directing an original monster movie next, one based in his hometown of Detroit Michigan, a pic that will be produced by New Regency and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society. A search for a writer is underway with plot details being kept secret.
New Regency is coming off the $876M global B.O. and Oscar-winning success of Bohemian Rhapsody (which won Rami Malek Best Actor, Best Achievement in Film Editing, Achievement in Sound Editing and Achievement in Sound Mixing). The pic will be opening in China soon. Next up, New Regency has James Gray’s Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland.
Jordan’s Outlier Society was one of the first companies to publicly adopt the inclusion rider. Under the helm of President of Production Alana Mayo, Outlier Society has co-produced the Emmy-nominated HBO Films’ adaptation of Fahrenheit 451, which netted Jordan a Producers Guild Award. Earlier this year, Jordan and Outlier Society inked a first look film deal with Warner Bros Studios and a first look television deal with Amazon Studios. Their forthcoming projects include an adaption of the popular fantasy novel Black Leopard, Red Wolf; WWII action drama The Liberators; 61st Street for AMC; the anime-style 3D series gen:LOCK; the sci-fi hour-long series Raising Dion; and the OWN drama series David Makes Man from Oscar-winning Moonlight co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney.