EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros will re-develop Methusaleh as a star vehicle for Michael B. Jordan to play a man who has managed to stay alive for over 400 years. Jordan’s Outlier Society has joined as producers Heyday’s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.

Warner Bros has been trying to get this one up and running for years, with myriad writers and leading men that at one time included Tom Cruise. It’s got a Highlander-like mythology and franchise potential. The idea is for Jordan to play a man who has managed to survive for hundreds of years, without showing the physical signs of age. In that time, he has accumulated vast intellectual knowledge, from multiple languages to the sciences, as well as survival skills. Zach Dean is among the writers who’ve written versions.

Jordan is coming off the one-two punch of Black Panther and Creed II. Since signing a deal at Warner Bros, the studio acquired for Outlier Society to produce the Marlon James fantasy epic novel Black Leopard, Red Wolf. Outlier was just part of a New Regency deal for an untitled monster movie that will be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. Jordan is also attached to star in and produce Denzel Washington’s next directorial outing, Journal for Jordan, as well as the Gerard McMurray-directed Silver Bear for Lionsgate.

Jordan is repped by WME and attorney Gregory Slewett.