In his first interview since being arrested on multiple extortion and fraud charges, Michael Avenatti told CBS News he is “scared” and “concerned” about facing a possible long prison term. Watch an excerpt above.

“Of course I’m nervous,” he told correspondent Jericka Duncan in a sit-down that will air Wednesday on CBS This Morning. “I am nervous. I’m concerned. I’m scared. I feel terrible for my family. I feel bad for my friends. Most people are sticking by me. They know me, they know what I’m all about. So I’ve been very fortunate in that regard.”

Avenatti, who gained notoriety for representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, is more subdued in the clip that we’re used to seeing. That’s not surprising given that he faces potentially decades in prison after being arrested Monday on wire and bank fraud charges out of Los Angeles and counts of extortion against Nike brought by the Southern District of New York. All are federal felonies. He was released after posting $300,000 bond in Manhattan.

“Sure I’m nervous, I’m scared — I’m all those things. And if I wasn’t, it wouldn’t make a lot of sense.”

More clips from the interview will air tonight on CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor.