The attorney Stormy Daniels used to sue President Donald Trump likely is lawyering up himself today. Michael Avenatti has been arrested after federal prosecutors in New York charged him with trying to extort $20 million from Nike and feds in Los Angeles filed wire and bank fraud charges.

He is expected to make his first court appearance today in Manhattan. He is expected to face the charges in the California case at a later date. New York prosecutors have set a news conference for 2:30 p.m. ET to outline their case.

Avenatti faces four counts of extortion from the Southern District of New York for “attempting to extract more than $20M in payments from a publicly traded company by threatening to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met.”

Earlier today, Avenatti tweeted that he would hold a news conference Tuesday “to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by the Oregon-based shoe and apparel giant:

Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 25, 2019

In L.A., he is charged with two counts of “[embezzling] a client’s money in order to pay his own expenses and debts — as well as those of his coffee business and law firm — and also defrauded a bank by using phony tax returns to obtain millions of dollars in loans.” (Read the filing here.

“Avenatti negotiated a settlement which called for $1.6 million in settlement money to be paid on January 10, 2018, but then gave the client a bogus settlement agreement with a false payment date of March 10, 2018,” Nick Hanna, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said in a statement. ‘The affidavit states that Avenatti misappropriated his client’s settlement money and used it to pay expenses for his coffee business, Global Baristas US LLC, which operated Tully’s Coffee stores in California and Washington state, as well as for his own expenses. When the fake March 2018 deadline passed and the client asked where the money was, Avenatti continued to conceal that the payment had already been received, court documents said.”

Hanna added: “Avenatti also allegedly defrauded a bank in Mississippi by submitting to the lender false tax returns in order to obtain three loans totaling $4.1 million for his law firm and coffee business in 2014.”

If convicted of both LA charges, Avenatti faces a maximum of 50 years in federal prison.

With his steely glare and hardboiled demeanor, Avenatti became a fixture on cable news and TV talk shows last year as the lawyer representing adult film star Daniels (née Stephanie Clifford) in her lawsuit against Trump. It was case that exposed the $130,000 “hush money” payment to Daniels that eventually led to Trump lawyer/fixer pleading guilty to campaign-finance and other violations and implicating Trump in testimony before Congress last month.

He longer represents Daniels, and his law firm has filed for bankruptcy.

Said Ryan Korner, Special Agent in Charge of IRS-Criminal Investigation: “Professionals, including attorneys, who create elaborate schemes that have no purpose other than to mislead others and defraud both their clients and federally insured financial institutions, run the very high risk of prosecution. The criminal complaint unsealed today shows a pattern of selfish behavior that paints Mr. Avenatti as a lawyer who only represents his own self interests.”