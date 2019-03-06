EXCLUSIVE: Coming off a high-profile arc on NBC’s This Is Us, Michael Angarano has been tapped as the lead of CBS’ To Whom It May Concern. Great News star Briga Heelan is set as the female lead in the hybrid comedy pilot from Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group, and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Mike Metz, To Whom It May Concern centers on Evan (Angarano) who, with the help of his group of friends, sets out to accomplish a list of challenges he wrote for himself years ago in an effort to turn around his banal life.

Angarano’s Evan is a modern George Bailey-type and Pittsburgh diehard who has never left the city limits. The amiable Evan once had sky high hopes for his future, but now finds himself working Quality Control at a ketchup factory and flying aimlessly through his golden late twenties. He seeks that something and/or someone to give him a much necessitated kick in the ass, and that beacon of hope is about to arrive.

Heelan plays Kate, the entrepreneurial co-owner of the city’s coolest pierogi shop. A free spirit and product of divorce, Kate wittingly questions almost everything and doesn’t want to be tied down by the shackles of conventional domestic norms. She and Evan (Angarano) have been best friends since college and he introduced her to the love of her life.

Berman executive produces via Jackal Group. Metz is co-executive producer. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Angarano recently recurred on the hit NBC drama series This Is Us, playing Jack Pearson’s brother, Nick, during his tour in Vietnam. He also co-starred on Showtime’s drama-comedy I’m Dying Up Here and reprised his role as Jack McFarland’s son on the Will & Grace revival. His film Avenues, which he wrote, directed and stars in, is being released mid-March. Angarano is repped by UTA and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Heelan played the lead on NBC’s comedy series Great News, executive produced by Tina Fey, which aired for two seasons. She also recurred on Judd Apatow’s Netflix series, Love, and co-starred in Demetri Martin’s directing debut, Dean. She is repped by Gersh and Thruline Entertainment.