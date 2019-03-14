Spyglass Media Group, the independent production and distribution outfit launched this week by Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment, has tapped Barber’s former MGM colleague, Cheryl Rodman, as its Chief Legal Officer.

She will oversee legal matters and business & legal affairs for the company, including corporate matters and strategic growth initiatives. She will report to Barber, who is chairman and CEO of Spyglass.

At MGM, Rodman held the position of EVP and Deputy General Counsel. She also worked with Barber as General Counsel at Spyglass Entertainment, the production and co-financing company he founded. (During the period when he was CEO of MGM and working on steering the company through its bankruptcy process, Barber retained the Spyglass name and logo, which he has contributed to the new venture with Lantern).

Before her run at Spyglass, Rodman was an associate at the law firms Troop Meisinger Steuber & Pasich and Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld. She has a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. in political science from UCLA.

“I have had the pleasure of working alongside Cheryl at several companies over the years and always relied on her measured and savvy counsel,” Barber said. “Cheryl is a powerhouse whose extensive legal experience, negotiating skills, and business acumen will serve our company well as we continue to build Spyglass into a formidable premium content company.”

Rodman said, “I am thrilled to rejoin Gary at Spyglass and be a part of the company’s evolution and growth.”

The reformulated Spyglass, whose strategic investors include Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group, is the home to the more than 250 film library titles acquired by Lantern in the bankruptcy of the Weinstein Co. Barber and Lantern’s Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic are planning to announce a series of executive appointments over the days and weeks to come.