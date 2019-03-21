MGM has hired veteran entertainment marketing exec Stephen Bruno to be its chief marketing officer. He will leave Netflix to take the post and he starts at the studio in April.

Bruno has solid experience both in theatrical film and television series launches. He spent the past four years as VP Creative Marketing at Netflix, which hired him away from The Weinstein Company. He cut his teeth in features at TWC, where he spearheaded the marketing campaigns behind films that included Django Unchained, Silver Linings Playbook, Lee Daniel’s The Butler, The Artist and Fruitvale Station.

At Netflix, Bruno was involved in the launch of scripted and unscripted series and movies and documentaries that included Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Orange is the New Black, The Crown, Narcos, Bird Box, Mudbound, Wild Wild Country, Making a Murderer, Queer Eye and Nailed It. Before all that, Bruno was a Director of Consumer Marketing at HBO and helped launch Curb Your Enthusiasm and Eastbound and Down.

At MGM, Bruno will oversee global marketing and brand strategy for film and TV properties, working with COO Christopher Brearton, MGM Worldwide Television Group chairman Mark Burnett and MGM Studios Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman.

Said Burnett and Brearton: “Stephen is a creative industry leader and we are excited to welcome him to MGM as we build on our momentum as a leading independent content creator backed by an iconic library of brands. He has been at the forefront of developing disruptive marketing executions in traditional and emerging media spaces across the globe. As we drive our content portfolio forward, he brings the perfect balance of film, television and cutting-edge digital expertise. We also look forward to having Stephen be a key part of the greenlight process across our businesses. His years of theatrical film experience will be especially invaluable to United Artists Releasing as the newly-expanded venture continues to carry out the storied legacy of its namesake as a home to the most creative storytellers.”

Said Bruno: “I am honored and thrilled to be joining the MGM team and look forward to doing my part to build an exciting future for the iconic brand around the globe. My years at Netflix have been exhilarating and I am inspired to bring what I’ve learned to one of the most legendary entertainment companies in the world, MGM.”

MGM last month teamed to set a joint theatrical venture with Annapurna to market and theatrically distribute films through the revived United Artists banner.