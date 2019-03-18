Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) has announced that Robert Marick has stepped into the role of Executive Vice President, Global Consumer Products & Experiences.

In his newly appointed role which was effective last month, Marick will oversee the expansion of MGM’s traditional merchandise, interactive and consumer products business, and developing a global strategy with a focus on core consumer products licensing, digital and gaming, location-based entertainment and direct-to-consumer businesses. He will report to Christopher Brearton, MGM’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Robert has a proven track record of taking complex entertainment properties and translating them into impactful consumer goods and experiences,” said Brearton. “His extensive knowledge of the industry and global marketing expertise will enable him to provide a unique perspective as we look to enhance MGM’s position as a global leader in consumer products and experiences.

“I am thrilled to join MGM and lead the company’s renewed focus on consumer products as a means to create more holistic experiences around its extensive film and television library,” said Marick. “I look forward to working alongside the existing teams to expand MGM’s international and interactive game presence and identify new opportunities in location-based entertainment and direct-to-consumer, all rooted in MGM’s stellar current roster, including Addams Family, Legally Blonde, The Handmaid’s Tale and Vikings, as well as its legendary collection of legacy intellectual property, including James Bond and Pink Panther.”

Marick’s career spans over 25 years. He has worked with some of the biggest Fortune 100 entertainment and consumer packaged goods companies including The Walt Disney Company, Twentieth Century Fox, Time Warner Inc. (now WarnerMedia), Mattel and Discovery. His career began at Mattel, where he worked in business operations, sales, marketing, finance and creative. While at Twentieth Century Fox, Marick managed Fox’s multibillion-dollar global licensing business and implemented global franchise strategies for some of the biggest entertainment properties including Avatar, Ice Age and the Simpsons. Most recently, Marick oversaw the global location-based entertainment and North America consumer products businesses at Discovery Inc., where he developed and executed global location-based entertainment and merchandise plans for key entertainment brands including Discovery, Discovery Adventures, Discovery Kids and Animal Planet.