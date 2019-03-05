MGM has hired studio PR vet Katie Martin Kelley to become its Chief Communications Officer. She brings a steady hand and will spearhead the corporate communications across all MGM divisions including corporate, film, television, global sales and distribution and digital/social media.

Martin Kelley will report directly to COO Christopher Brearton, and work closely with Executive Director Nancy Tellem, WW Television Group Chairman Mark Burnett, and MGM Studios’ Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Katie to MGM, and look forward to benefiting from her many years of experience as a leading communications and publicity professional,” said Brearton. “Katie truly understands MGM’s mission to be Hollywood’s leading independent content company. With her unmatched knowledge of the industry, I am confident that she will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plans.”

Martin Kelley spent a dozen years at Paramount Pictures overseeing domestic theatrical publicity efforts at Paramount for films ranging from Transformers to Star Trek, Paranormal Activity, Mission: Impossible, Jackass, Jack Reacher, Daddy’s Home, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the G.I Joe series of films. She spearheaded awards campaigns for an array of Academy Award-nominees for Best Picture, including Dennis Villeneuve’s Arrival, Denzel Washington’s Fences, Jason Reitman’s Up in the Air, David O. Russell’s The Fighter, Joel & Ethan Coen’s True Grit, Martin Scorsese’s Hugo Cabret and The Wolf of Wall Street, Ava Duvernay’s Selma, Adam McKay’s The Big Short, and Alexander Payne’s Nebraska. She also worked on multiple animated films, including the Academy Award-winning Rango and Golden Globe-winning The Adventures of Tin Tin.

Martin Kelley also oversaw corporate communications on behalf of the studio, reporting to chairman and CEO Brad Grey. Since exiting Paramount, Martin Kelley most recently served as publicity consultant for Plan B Entertainment on their films Beautiful Boy, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Vice. She also consulted for Higher Ground Productions.