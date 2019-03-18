Spyglass Media Group has tapped Kristin Cotich as EVP of Worldwide Communications, marking the latest move by an MGM alum to the new company led by former MGM boss Gary Barber.

Cotich will report to Barber, who is chairman and CEO of Spyglass. She previously held the same title at MGM, working for Barber when he headed the company. Last week, ex-MGM executive Cheryl Rodman came aboard Spyglass as chief legal officer.

At Spyglass, which was formed by Barber and Lantern Entertainment after Lantern prevailed in the Weinstein Co. bankruptcy auction, Cotich will lead communications efforts across all of the company’s global divisions and content.

“I am delighted to welcome Kristin to our growing leadership team,” Barber said. “She is a highly respected communications executive whose trusted strategic thinking will be a tremendous asset as we shape our narrative and position Spyglass as a formidable premium content company.”

Before her stint at MGM, Cotich was a VP of National Publicity & Corporate Communications at Overture Films. She also worked at Relativity Media as a VP of Corporate Communications. She began her career in the publicity department at DreamWorks SKG.

Cotich will be based out of the LA headquarters of Spyglass, which earlier this month unveiled its plans to shepherd the Weinstein properties and also develop, produce, acquire and finance new film and TV projects. Teaming with Barber are Lantern co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, as well as strategic investors Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group.

Spyglass (whose brand was revived from Barber’s former production and co-finance operation) controls some 250 film library titles, among them Inglourious Basterds, Silver Linings Playbook, Scream and Hellraiser. Its TV roster includes unscripted staple Project Runway, which recently relaunched on Bravo.