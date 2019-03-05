Adesuwa McCalla, the principal of literary management firm MetaMorphic Entertainment, has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, McCalla will develop original series via MetaMorphic to be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

As principal of MetaMorphic, McCalla identifies under-the-radar fresh voices that reflect different worlds and perspectives. Her client roster includes critically praised film and TV writers and directors whose projects include the Oscar-nominated Hotel Rwanda, HBO’s Emmy-nominated The Tuskegee Airman as well as series Counterpart, 13 Reasons Why, Unsolved: The Murders of Notorious B.I.G & Tupac, Star Trek, How to Get Away With Murder, The Flash and Tell Me a Story.

Amazon Studios

She previously worked at the BBC, ITV, Nickelodeon and MTV in various roles and collaborated with prolific actor-writer-director Bill Duke to identify marketable fan-engaging series which led her to a programming role at The WB, where she shepherded series Angel, Smallville and Grounded for Life.

“Since inception, Metamorphic Entertainment has been staunchly committed to developing fresh, inclusive talent,” said McCalla. “I can think of no better partner to further that mission than Amazon Studios. It is an overwhelming honor to join them as they embark on shaping the narrative of current cultural conversation. I am thrilled to continue working with emerging and established talent as they bring their underrepresented stories to life.”

“Adesuwa has a rare ability to recognize the next generation of artists with distinct and unique voices,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled she’s joining our roster of incredible Amazon Studios producers.”