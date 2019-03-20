NBC’s The Village and Fox’s Mental Samurai launched Tuesday night, making not a lot of ratings noise.

NBC’s The Village premiere (0.9, 4.906M) took the 10 PM hour in the demo, falling short of New Amsterdam’s season averages in the slot in both metrics.

Fox’s Mental Samurai opener (0.7, 2.280M) retained 88% of its its Masterchef Junior leadin demo (0.8, 2.800M), at 9 PM.

NBC took Tuesday in the demo, logging the No. 1, 2 and 3 shows of the night in the 18-49 age bracket in This Is Us (1.7, 7.506M), Ellen’s Game of Games (1.2, 5.734M) and its The Village opener. While topping in the night in the key 18-49 age bracket, This is Us matched its series low.

None of those NBC shows was a match for CBS’s NCIS repeat (0.7, 8.376M) in total viewers. And CBS’s F.B.I. repeat (0.6, 6.193M) ranked No. 3 in overall crowd, behind only This Is Us.

ABC’s originals, churning up some low stats. The Kids Are Alright (0.6, 3.030M) and Black-ish ( 0.6, 2.720M) hit series demo lows, at 8:30 and 9 PM. Bookending those comedies, American Housewife (0.8, 3.935M) and Splitting Up Together (0.6, 2.377M) matched franchise lows, leading into 10 PM’s The Rookie (0.7, 4.188M) which came in on par with season average.

CW’s The Flash (0.5, 1.640M) also matched series low, while Roswell, New Mexico (0.3, 1.027M) improved on previous broadcast.

NBC (1.3, 6.048M) topped Tuesday in the demo while CBS (0.6, 6.410M) led in total viewers while coming in fourth in the key age bracket. ABC (0.7, 3.406M) and Fox (0.7, 2.540M) tied for second, demo-wise. CW (0.4, 1.333M) followed.