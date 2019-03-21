“I don’t like coming here every day and having to do this, as all of you know. It’s extremely emotionally exhausting,” Meghan McCain said on Thursday’s edition of The View, where she’s been responding to President Donald Trump’s attacks on her late father all week.

“I don’t expect decency…from the Trump family,” McCain added, the morning after POTUS devoted five minutes of an address at an Ohio tank manufacturing plant to trashing her dad.

She also thanked personal friend Andy Cohen for declaring Trump to be Watch What Happens Live’s Jackhole Of The Day for his latest McCain bashing:

During the White House event at the tank producing plant in Ohio, Trump complained he gave the late senator “the kind of funeral that he wanted, which, as president, I had to approve.”

“I don’t care about this. I didn’t get a thank you. That’s okay,” Trump told the crowd, which included mostly factory workers, many of whom are military vets. They reacted with silence, according to press reports from the event.

.@MeghanMcCain responds to Pres. Trump’s latest attack on her father by reading a response to his comments from her little sister, and urging people get involved with veterans charity. “Can we take this awful moment and turn it into something positive?” https://t.co/p07nTozIs8 pic.twitter.com/Mi9gZtqUHy — The View (@TheView) March 21, 2019

