Veteran TV executive Maureen FitzPatrick has been tapped as executive producer of the nationally syndicated and Emmy-nominated daily entertainment news program Access, and daily one-hour syndicated entertainment news talk show Access Live, both distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. She is replacing Rob Silverstein, who will continue to have a first look development deal with NBCU.

“Maureen is an extremely talented and creative producer with extensive experience and a proven track record in navigating many different dayparts and genres,” said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs, NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution. “We are looking forward to her creative insight and expertise as we build upon the success of these long-standing and iconic programs.”

FitzPatrick joined NBCUniversal in early 2018 as a development and creative executive, where she worked as a consultant for both Access and Access Live. She also developed several concepts and pilots for the syndication division and oversaw the development and pilot production of the nationally syndicated series Judge Jerry, which is set to debut this fall.

FitzPatrick has worked as a television and studio executive for more than 25 years, producing live news and several different genres of programming, including entertainment news, talk shows, game shows, variety shows, late night, lifestyle, court and sitcoms as well as digital launches. Prior to joining NBCU, she had worked on Judge Judy’s Hot Bench, Daily Blast Live, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Dating Game. She also has held roles as an executive producer, programming executive and development consultant and has had overall deals that span multiple studios, including Sony, Disney and Fox.

She was tapped in 2014 by Judge Judy Sheindlin to launch and executive produce her new series, Hot Bench, which became the #1 new strip in syndication in the last 10 years. FitzPatrick was named Executive Vice President at CBS Television Distribution in 2012 where she oversaw nine syndicated series. Previously, she was Senior VP of Comedy Development at FremantleMedia.

“I’ve had a wonderful experience working with the NBCUniversal development and syndication group this past year and am honored to join the talented and hardworking ‘Access’ and ‘Access Live’ teams,” FitzPatrick said. “The ‘Access’ brand has become the gold standard and I’m excited to take its legacy to the next level with innovative new ideas that give viewers even more ways to connect with all their favorite entertainment stories.”

Silverstein had been with Access since 1996, beginning as weekend producer. He was promoted to executive producer in 1999. Prior to Access, Silverstein was a senior producer of syndicated competition series American Gladiators.

Access and Access Live both tape live from the Terrace Studios, adjacent to the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, Calif. Both shows are produced by NBC Subsidiary (KNBC-TV), Inc. and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.