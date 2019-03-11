EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has hired Matt Reilly as Executive Vice President, Production Development. Reilly becomes the latest film production executive to leave the Fox lot as the studio prepares to be absorbed by Disney.

Reilly spent the past six years at Fox, most recently as SVP. Among the films he oversaw was the launch of Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service franchise, and he shepherded the sequel Golden Circle and the upcoming prequel that stars Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson. Other films he supervised included Eddie the Eagle and The Predator, and he developed and packaged the Boston Marathon bombing drama Patriots Day. He will report to Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer.

“Matt has experienced success at the studio level developing breakout franchises, while also working on a wide portfolio of titles,” said Cramer. “His great filmmaker and talent relationships, along with the ability to identify and develop unique projects, will allow him to quickly contribute to building Universal’s diverse slate.”

Before joining Fox as a VP Production, in 2013, Reilly helped launch Rough House Pictures with partners David Gordon Green, Danny McBride and Jody Hill. He began his career at Warner Bros as a creative executive in 2004, and was promoted to veep and helped secure movie rights to LEGO, packaging and developing The LEGO Movie with producers Dan Lin and Roy Lee, and setting Phil Lord and Chris Miller to direct it.

Reilly also oversaw such films as The Town, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Michael Clayton while at Warner Bros.