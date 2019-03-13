Mary Stuart Masterson (Benny and Joon) is set as a lead opposite Nicholas Pinnock and Indira Varma in ABC’s untitled legal/family drama pilot from Hank Steinberg, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan. Also executive producing is Isaac Wright Jr., who was wrongfully convicted as drug kingpin but got his conviction overturned while in prison and became a licensed attorney.

Written by Steinberg and directed by George Tillman Jr., the fictional project is a serialized legal and family drama that centers on Aaron (Pinnock), a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. The show also will, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden, Kate (Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

Masterson will play Anya. Hard-charging, intelligent, politically savvy but take-no-prisoners, Anya is the Brooklyn District Attorney. Married to Kate, they share two kids. Anya is running for re-election, and Kate’s support of Aaron will make that very complicated for her.

Joy Bryant also co-stars.

Steinberg, Tillman, Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television production company and Wright Jr. executive produce the pilot adaptation alongside Robinson and Greenspan via Doug Robinson Productions. Sony TV, where the company is based, co-produces with ABC Studios.

Masterson’s most recent TV credits include recurring roles on Blindspot and NCIS and guest spots on Blue Bloods and The Good Wife. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and Buchwald.