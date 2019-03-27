“I will not be silent,” says the title character of Mary Magdalene at the end of this new trailer, and it’s as good a metaphor as any for the film itself. Recently acquired by IFC Films after getting mired in The Weinstein Company collapse for several years, Garth Davis’ film starring Rooney Mara in the title role now has a pre-Easter April 12 release date.

Mary Magdalene also stars Joaquin Phoenix and Chiwetel Ejiofor – as Jesus and Peter, respectively, and was written by Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett.

In a director’s statement, Davis (Lion) has said that, with so many versions of the Biblical story put on film over the decades, producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman sought to approach “a familiar story in a new and original way” and “from a different perspective.”

Joaquin Phoenix Courtesy of IFC Films

The trailer confirms the approach, presenting familiar moments – the baptisms, the Palm Sunday arrival, the crucifixion and what might or might not be the open tomb – but from the decided perspective of the sole woman among the disciples.

“You love my son, don’t you?,” says Mary, mother of Jesus, to Mary, his follower. “Then you must prepare yourself. For losing him.”

Also in the cast are Tahar Rahim, Denis Menochet and Ariane Labed.

IFC Films releases Mary Magdalene to theaters April 12, and on digital and demand April 19. Watch the trailer above.