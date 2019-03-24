After Hulu danced around answering whether or not Marvel’s Runways would be returning for a third season, actor James Marsters just revealed the news that the comic book series has been renewed.

Marsters broke the news at Lexington Comic & Toy Con this weekend. While on a panel, Marsters, who stars as Victor Stein and Jonah in the series, whispered into the mic that “the showrunner just told the cast that we’re in for a third season!”

He later lamented, “I probably just broke all kinds of Marvel rules.”

During TCA in February, the digital platform’s content chief Craig Erwich praised the performance of the comic book adaptation after it launched its second season on December 21, 2018

“We’re really happy with the performance of Runaways, both creatively and in terms of its performance, and we’ll have an announcement shortly,” Erwich said.

The second season of the Josh Schwartz- and Stephanie Savage-produced series saw the Runaways leaving their home and their evil parents behind and learning to live on their own. It showed them scavenging for food and searching for shelter.

The show stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi and Julian McMahon.

Watch the video of Marsters making the announcement below.