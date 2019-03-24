James Marsters let the news slip this weekend — Hulu has renewed Marvel’s Runaways for a third season. Here is more information.

Season 3 of the series, from showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Marvel TV and ABC Signature, will consist of 10 episodes, down from the 13-episode first and second seasons. That has been a trend for streaming series across the board as 10 has proven optimal for binging.

Additionally, I hear that, staying true to its title, Runaways plans to focus on the kids, so the actors playing parents who were series regulars are being reduced from all shows produced to factual series regulars – 7 out of 10.

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by Schwartz and Savage of Fake Empire along with Marvel’s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb and Quinton Peeples. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski produces as well. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.

“We are so excited to tell more Runaways stories and are so grateful to Marvel, Hulu, our amazing cast and crew and of course our passionate audience,” said Schwartz and Savage. “Season three will be a magical time on Runaways, as we deepen our connection to the Marvel universe. We are honored to continue to play in the sandbox created by Brian K Vaughn and Adrian Alphona.”

Marvel’s Runaways is one of three series on Fake Empire’s slate, along with Dynasty, which was has been renewed for a third season by the CW, and the upcoming Hulu limited series Looking For Alaska. Additionally, Schwartz and Savage’s company also has the CW Untitled Nancy Drew pilot.

“Thank you, Hulu! We’re thrilled that Marvel’s Runaways is back for its third season,“ Loeb said. “Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and the amazing writers have something epic in store for our terrific cast.”

Watch the video above for the renewal announcement.