Disney/Marvel released a new poster for Avengers: Endgame following the backlash from earlier today after fans noticed that Danai Gurira, while featured on the poster, was the only cast member not credited on the top line of the poster.

“She should have been up there all this time,” the studio acknowledged after re-issuing a new poster with Gurira’s name included.

The actress’ character Okoye was no doubt a standout in the Black Panther standalone and represented the franchise on the poster, seemingly because T’Challa / Black Panther himself was one the ones who ended up disappearing at the end of Infinity War.

Along with the official poster, Disney/Marvel released the first full trailer to Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters April 26.

See the new poster below.