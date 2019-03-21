Mark Steines has been tapped as host of Nat Geo Wild’s Animal ER Live, a four-week, live event series from Live PD creators Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company. Animal ER Live airs Saturday and Sunday nights at 9 PM ET/PT, for four weeks premiering Saturday, March 30.

Based out of a studio in New York City, Steines will be joined by veterinary experts Dr. Justine Lee and Dr. Will Draper as they guide viewers through the night, giving commentary on what audiences are seeing in real time as cameras bounce to and from the featured animal hospitals and mobile vet emergency units in Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Oregon; Charleston, South Carolina; Plainfield, Illinois; Kanab, Utah; Fort Bragg, California; and Waller, Texas.

The gig marks Steines’ return to TV following his abrupt ouster last year as co-host of Hallmark Channel’s flagship series Home and Family.

Steines was co-host of Entertainment Tonight for a decade before joining Home & Family when the show launched in 2012.

Animal ER Live is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company, for Nat Geo Wild. For Big Fish Entertainment, executive producers are Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, Meghan Spielberg and Richard Hall.