EXCLUSIVE: Margaret Chernin, previously a VP at Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force and before that at Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Pearl Street, has been hired as SVP at Liza Chasin’s 3dot Productions. The company last month inked a multi-year first-look film deal at Netflix to go along with its TV deal at Anonymous Content.

3dot is currently in production on The Loudest Voice, the upcoming Showtime limited series that stars Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in the story revolving around the sexual harassment allegations that prompted Ailes’ 2016 ouster at Fox News. Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller, Simon McBurney and Annabelle Wallis also star in the series, on which Chasin is an exec producer.

“I am so happy to have Margaret joining me at 3dot,” said Chasin, the Darkest Hour producer who launched the company last March after exiting her longtime post as Working Title Films’ president of U.S. Production. “She has excellent experience, great taste and is beloved by the town and the talent. I can’t wait for us to start creating content together.”

Chernin joined Color Force in 2017 where she oversaw titles including The Goldfinch and Ben Is Back. Previously, she was SVP Development at Pearl Street.