EXCLUSIVE: Former CSI, Intelligence and Under the Dome star Marg Helgenberger is returning to CBS with a co-starring role in the network’s legal drama pilot Courthouse, from Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Greg Spottiswood and directed by Mike Robin, Courthouse is a show that pulls back the curtain on the court system. It follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of the judges, assistant district attorneys and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles.

CBS

Helgenberger will play Judge Judith who broke the glass ceiling by becoming one of the rare female judges in California. Originally a progressive voice from the bench, over time she has become an entrenched member of the judicial establishment. As Supervising Judge, Judith is a powerful and influential figure who oversees Lola’s transition to judge — and through that relationship, she will rediscover her passion for justice.

She joins previously announced series regulars Jessica Camacho, Wilson Bethel and J. Alex Brinson. Spottiswood, Robin and Len Goldstein executive produce.

Helgenberger starred for 12 seasons as Catherine Willows in CBS’ CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Since the end of the hit procedural, she starred on two other CBS drama series, Intelligence and Under the Dome. She next will be seen in Universal/Amblin’s A Dog’s Journey, starring alongside Dennis Quaid. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Thruline Entertainment and Toczek Suddleson Abramson.