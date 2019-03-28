EXCLUSIVE: Italian actor Lorenzo Richelmy, who played the title role in the Netflix series Marco Polo, is returning to American television with a lead role opposite Mike Vogel in Triangle, ABC’s drama pilot from Jon Feldman and Jennifer Gwartz’s Random Hill and ABC Studios.

Written by Feldman and Sonny Postiglione and directed by McG, Triangle poses the question: What if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history? When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants — from throughout history — to survive and somehow find a way home.

Lorenzo will play Ham, one of the residents of the Triangle, a former pirate and a rogue who is skeptical of newcomers.

Triangle has assembled a formidable core cast of actors who have each headlined their own series. In addition to star Vogel, who led NBC’s The Brave, and Marco Polo’s Richelmy, that includes Satisfaction and The Glades leading man Matt Passmore.

Feldman, Gwartz and Postiglione executive produce the pilot, which will be filmed in New Zealand. Edwin Hodge and Mallory Jansen also co-star.

Richelmy is starring in the feature Ride, directed by Fabio&Fabio, which was well received in Italy, where it was released in September 2018, and will be getting an US release. He also is starring opposite Mathew Modine and Josefin Asplund in psychological thriller limited series Sanctuary, from Italy’s Fabula Pictures and Sweden’s Yellow Bird.

Richelmy is repped by Independent Talent Group in the UK and Luber Roklin.