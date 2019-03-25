Fueled by an NCAA overrun Duke/UCF overrun featuring a dramatic finish between the tournament’s top seed, Duke, and underdog Central Florida, CBS was the most-watched network in every hour. CBS’s lineup ran on a 41-minute slide, so results are subject to major adjustment.

Reliable numbers aren’t yet available for Sunday’s basketball coverage, but metered-market results to date have been up solidly from last year on each night of the tournament so far and last night’s overrun looks to be no exception.

At 7:40 PM, 60 Minutes (2.1, 11.210M) was the night’s most watched show, growing by more than a million viewers week to week.

God Friended Me (1.0, 7.786M) and Madam Secretary (0.7, 5.867M) enjoyed boosts too, while NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8, 7.032M) held steady.

ABC’s American Idol (1.2, 6.989M) equaled its series demo set last Monday while setting a new low for a Sunday broadcast. Even so, it looks to be the second highest rated non-hoops broadcast of the night in the metric. In total viewers, Idol climbed out of last Monday’s 6.11M viewer hole.

NBC’s 10 PM Good Girls (0.6, 2.385M) grew 20% week to week in the demo while its leadin, World of Dance (0.8, 3.279M) maintained 100% of its demo score. Ellen’s Game of Games (0.4, 2.223M) was a repeat.

CW’s Supergirl (0.3, 1.141M) and Charmed (0.2, 599K) equaled their series lows in the demo while Charmed hit a new low in total viewers.

Fox’s The Simpsons (0.8, 1.963M), Bob’s Burgers (0.8, 1.963M), and Family Guy (0.9, 2.038M) held on to previous week’s numbers in the demo.

CBS (1.6, 9.263M) dominated in both metrics. ABC (1.0, 5.680M) was closest competitor. Fox (0.7, 1.669M) was No. 3 in the demo; NBC (0.6, 2.791M) took the bronze in total viewers. CW (0.2, 870K) followed.