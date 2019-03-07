EXCLUSIVE: Timeless star Malcolm Barrett is returning to his half-hour comedy roots with a male lead role in CBS’ multi-cam pilot Our House. Veteran multi-camera comedy helmer James Burrows has been tapped to direct the pilot from Brendan O’Brien and Nick Stoller, Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios.

Written by O’Brien, Our House centers on a devoted dad (Barrett) and mom who are committed to raising their children with the love and support the mom never got as a kid but discover how difficult that is with her insane parents and siblings back in the picture.

CBS

Barrett will play Shawn, a kind-hearted and open-minded “super dad” who, along with his wife Bridget, is committed to raising his children in a home where emotions can be shared freely (i.e. the opposite of how Bridget was raised). Shawn recently moved his family from California to Rockland County New York, where he now lives and works as a therapist out of his wife’s family home. With his old school in-laws and wife’s siblings back in the picture, Shawn finds his patience fading fast. He’s always wanted to be closer to Bridget’s family, but this may be closer than he bargained for.

Stoller and O’Brien executive produce with Conor Welch.

Barrett most recently starred as Rufus Carlin in time-travel drama Timeless, which ran for two seasons on NBC, and had a lead role in the Jordan Peele anthology series Weird City for YouTube. This marks his third Sony TV series as a series regular, following Preacher and Timeless.

Barrett started off in network comedy. His first series regular role was on sitcom Luis, followed by a scene-stealing co-starring turn on another half-hour series, Better Off Ted. He’s repped by Management 360 and Gersh.