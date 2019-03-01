EXCLUSIVE: Christian Gudegast and JP Davis have closed a deal to co-write Mafia X for Thunder Road Pictures and Pioneer Pictures. Gudegast will direct a film which is based on his original pitch. Basil Iwanyk, Robert Kravis, and Karl Herrmann will produce.

Mafia X is a high concept action thriller inspired by the true stories of organized crime groups banding together to fight terrorism.

It fits in the wheel house of Thunder Road, whose recent films include the Sicario and John Wick franchises and The Town. Pioneer Pictures credits include The Rum Diary and Lucky Number Slevin.

Gudegast made his directorial debut last year on Den Of Thieves, which he also wrote and produced. The film starred Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., 50 Cent, and Pablo Schreiber. Davis wrote for Thunder Road a feature adaption of the French graphic novel Naja.

Gudegast is repped by WME, Management 360 and Patrick Knapp. JP Davis is repped by CAA.