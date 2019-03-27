EXCLUSIVE: Rising Canadian comedian Mae Martin has created and will star in a semi-autobiographical comedy for Netflix and British broadcaster Channel 4.

Martin is behind Mae and George (w/t), a six-part series produced by Fresh Meat and Peep Show producer Objective Fiction. It marks the latest co-production between the two companies, following breakout hit The End of the Fxxxing World.

The series follows recovering addict and comedian Mae, who is trying to control the addictive behaviours and intense romanticism that permeate every facet of her life. Life is further complicated by a new and all consuming relationship with her new girlfriend George. The story is described as “deeply personal” and “darkly hilarious” and centers around the unique pressures of navigating the modern-day fluid landscape of gender and sexuality.

Martin is co-writing with Joe Hampson, who has written for shows including Skins, The News Quiz and Newsjack.

It will air on E4, Channel 4’s youth-skewing network, in the UK and Netflix around the world excluding the UK.

Mae and George was commissioned by C4’s Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy, and Rachel Springett, and is overseen by Laura Riseam, Commissioning Executive, and for Netflix by Larry Tanz

The show will be produced by Kelly McGolpin for Objective Fiction out of Objective Media Group Scotland and directed by Ally Pankiw (Schitt’s Creek). Executive Producers are Ben Farrell and Hannah Mackay for Objective Fiction and Toby Stevens for OMG Scotland. All3media International distributes.

This comes after Martin recorded a stand-up special as part of the SVOD service’s Comedian’s of the World strand that launched last year.

The Canadian comedian and writer, whose debut book Can Everyone Please Calm Down?: A Guide to 21st Century Sexuality is released in May, has previously worked on Canadian sketch series The Baroness Von Sketch Show.

She has also appeared on a number of UK television shows including Sky One’s The Russell Howard Hour, Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, BBC3’s Live At the BBC and sitcom Uncle.

Martin is repped by Curtis Brown and CAA.

Martin said, “We cannot wait to make this show with E4, Netflix, and Objective Fiction – what a dream. I’m especially pumped to be co-writing Mae and George with my best friend Joe Hampson. He has such an incredible head of hair. We are excited to make a show that is both funny and sad, like our lives, and I hope they’ve factored therapy into the budget because I’m already hanging by a thread.”

McDermott said, “We’re so thrilled to back Mae on this project. Her comic voice fantastically captures the inelegancies of being young, now. She riffs from vulnerable to intense to hilarious and it all feels so real and refreshing. Mae and George is totally unique and totally accessible.”

McGolpin added, “Mae’s stories are unique and yet utterly relatable – we hope that viewers will fall in love with her, as her live comedy audiences have. She and Joe Hampson are huge talents and we are very proud to be helping create their world.”