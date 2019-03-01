Lionsgate’s final installment of the Madea series, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral earned a series record of $1.1M last night from previews. The comedy’s pre-weekend projections are between $17M-$21M.

That preview night cash from 2,100 venues is higher than $855K earned by Boo! A Madea Halloween and a notch higher than Perry’s Paramount thriller last fall Acrimony which made $1M.

In the film, a joyous family reunion turns into a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia and unexpectedly have to plan a funeral, which threatens to reveal sordid family secrets.

However, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World per industry estimates is expected to ring up around $35M or more in its second weekend, -36% for the No. 1 win. The threequel led all films yesterday with $2M ending its first week at $65.1M with a running total that includes previews of $67.6M. Though Hidden World repped the best opening for the DWA Dragon franchise, its total cume is behind the first week of How to Train Your Dragon 2‘s first week by 3% ($69.8M). By the end of this weekend, Hidden World‘s total should revolve around $102M. Fandango reports that Hidden World tickets sales are, natch, still leading all titles for the weekend.

