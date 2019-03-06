The long-in-the-works Mad About You revival with original stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt has found a home. Charter Communications’ premium content platform, Spectrum Originals, has picked up the new Mad About You to air as a limited series. The half-hour comedy, from showrunner Peter Tolan and Sony Pictures Television, is slated for a late 2019 launch.

Hunt will direct the first episode of the revival, with Danny Jacobson, who co-created the original series with Reiser, serving as an executive consultant.

The pickup by Spectrum Originals comes almost a year after the revival of the hit 1990 sitcom came together at Sony TV, with Reiser and Hunt closing deals to reprise their roles as Paul and Jamie Buchman and Tolan coming on board to steer the project. The Mad About You followup was taken out to buyers last spring. There was interest and production commitment offers but I hear the talent and producers were seeking a series order.

While the Mad About You revival was mostly dormant for months, Sony TV kept pursuing a deal, recently zeroing in on Spectrum Originals, which made its first big original series bet with Sony TV’s L.A.’s Finest, establishing a relationship with the studio. Lengthy negotiations led to a deal for a limited series order. Meanwhile, Reiser and Hunt remained optimistic throughout the entire process, with Hunt telling Deadline last month that she was confident the revival would happen.

“We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain,” Reiser and Hunt said in a joint statement today. “We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show – as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older. It’s going to be great!”

The new installment is expected to be set twenty years after the original series’ seven-season run ended on NBC in 1999. It will center on Paul (Reiser) and Jamie (Hunt) Buchman — now new empty-nesters — as they navigate their marriage, the trials of middle age, and their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel.

“We are beyond thrilled to team up with Sony Pictures Television to give ‘Mad About You’ an exclusive home at Spectrum Originals,” said Katherine Pope, Head of Original Content. “Two decades ago, fans fell in love with this show, and this time will be no different as Paul, Helen and Peter explore modern marriage through the eyes of two people who have just become empty-nesters. We can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the Buchmans all over again.​”​

Mad About You is produced by Sony Pictures TV in association with Comedy Dynamics. Tolan will serve as showrunner as well as executive producer and writer for the series. Hunt and Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont, and Matthew Ochacher for Comedy Dynamics.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Helen and Paul and to partner with Spectrum Originals and Katherine, to bring this acclaimed comedy back to life,” said Jeff Frost, President of SPT, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, Co-Presidents of SPT. “It has been a labor of love for all involved and we think audiences will relish the next chapter in these wonderful characters’ lives.”