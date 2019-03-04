Luke Perry’s career took him from the playing bad boy Dylan McKay on Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90210 to Archie Andrews’ conservative father on the CW’s Riverdale. The veteran actor died today of complications from a massive stroke last week, and Deadline has compiled a gallery of his most famous roles. Click on the image above to remember some of Perry’s career highlights.

