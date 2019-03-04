Refresh for updates Hollywood remembered Luke Perry today in an outpouring of social media messages. Scott Wolf, Ryan Seacrest and Jon Cryer are just a few of the colleagues, friends and fans paying tribute to the actor, who died today following last week’s stroke.

Saddened by the death of #LukePerry. He was kind, generous, and very humble. Rare qualities for someone as enigmatic, talented, and successful as Luke. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) March 4, 2019

Into the Light, Luke Perry.

One of the best….#RedWing pic.twitter.com/Qoov2wcpar — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) March 4, 2019

L.P. you

made every

situation better,

my man. your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir. i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years. ©️ ❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019

My friend Luke Perry has left us. I will miss you. We are all here for such a short time. We need to love each other and have compassion. That is all. And that’s all it’s ever been. — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) March 4, 2019

Dear Liuke ..love love and my heart is so sad I’m sending love to your family and Alexis is waiting for you ,you will laugh and dance God bless you 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿😇 — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) March 4, 2019

Gabrielle Carteris, SAG-AFTRA President: “I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe.”

Very sorry to hear of Luke Perry’s passing. I remember talking to Luke when he brought his son @boy_myth_legend to the matches several years ago. Such a nice, down to earth guy. #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/dka6nLHuRx — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 4, 2019

What a sad loss. RIP Luke Perry, my onscreen husband & baby daddy, and a true blue good ol’ boy in real life. You were taken waaaay too soon. 🕊💔 #lukeperry #rip pic.twitter.com/VdfVXt6OqF — Elaine Hendrix (@elaine4animals) March 4, 2019

What a guy! #LukePerry your kindness and generosity, I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/eKK1PFjACw — AUSTIN NICHOLS (@AustinNichols) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was one of the nicest, most genuine, loveliest people I have met working in this town. He was kind and vibrant and full of stories that he loved to share. He was a beautiful being and this is a sad, sad day. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 4, 2019

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

I’m heartbroken to hear Luke Perry passed away. Sending love to his family and friends. R.I.P. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019

So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 4, 2019

R.I.P. Luke Perry. A truly good man, gone far too soon. — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) March 4, 2019

Really sad to hear about Luke Perry:( My thoughts are with his loved ones. He was one of the nice people #rip #lukeperry — Barry Watson (@realBarryWatson) March 4, 2019

It’s so sad to hear that actor Luke Perry has passed. Condolences to his family , his wife and two children.

R.I.P brother. You’ll be very missed by us all. — Aiden Turner (@aidenturner) March 4, 2019

@lukeperry You graced our presents on @CrimMinds_CBS rest in peace my friend. — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) March 4, 2019

Super sad to hear the news about actor Luke Perry. Interviewed him several times, always such a lovely gentleman. Great guy. God bless him and his family. pic.twitter.com/YZq59joDK3 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 4, 2019

Beyond stunned and heartbroken. Sending love and strength to his family and loved ones. Lucky enough to have spent time with him. He was such a good one. Rest In Peace #LukePerry 💔❤️ — Scott Wolf (@scottwolf) March 4, 2019

This is so so sad. Luke Perry has died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy, his ex-wife, and his family and friends. Thinking of them all today.💔 #LukePerry pic.twitter.com/1vbzN6Xvst — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 4, 2019

Oh my. Luke Perry. A sweet gentleman. Lovely sense of humor. My heart goes out to his family. #RIPLukePerry — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) March 4, 2019

Crushed. Luke Perry was truly a great guy. Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent. He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy. Love to his family❤️ https://t.co/bGlTX8mNbB — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob. Much respect. #RIPLukePerry https://t.co/rqNxPgUoAN — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 4, 2019

The first person I remember watching on TV and thinking “that guy is cool” was Luke Perry. He made a kid from BK wanna go to Baja to surf for the weekend. My heart goes out to his loved ones. He will be missed. — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) March 4, 2019

When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family. — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry 💔#RIP Luke Perry.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

My condolences to Luke’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fylYeHeTX3 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) March 4, 2019

I am completely saddened to learn my friend #LukePerry has left us. We worked together on two projects and he was NOTHING but kind to me each time I saw him. Rest well my friend, your work here is done. Blessings and condolences to the Perry family. — JLouis Mills (@JLouisMills) March 4, 2019