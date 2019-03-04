Refresh for updates Hollywood remembered Luke Perry today in an outpouring of social media messages. Scott Wolf, Ryan Seacrest and Jon Cryer are just a few of the colleagues, friends and fans paying tribute to the actor, who died today following last week’s stroke.

Gabrielle Carteris, SAG-AFTRA President:  “I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe.”