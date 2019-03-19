Lucy Liu has teamed with Ruthanne Secunda Productions and ABC Studios International to develop Unsung Heroes, a female-focused scripted anthology series.

Unsung Heroes is about the untold stories of incredible women who overcame adversity to become pioneers of their time. It will profile women who were highly accomplished in their fields, but did not receive the acknowledgment for their achievements and how their stories have impacted history. The first hero to be profiled is the Asian American female silent screen star of film and theatre, Anna May Wong.

Liu will executive produce the project via her Moonvision Entertainment production banner, and direct the first episode. Secunda will executive produce through her overall deal with ABC Studios. Keli Lee, Managing Director of International Content, Platforms, and Talent, will lead for ABC Studios International. Maryellen Mulcahy Liu’s longtime manager from Framework Entertainment will also executive produce.

Liu has co-starred for six seasons on CBS’ highly praised drama series Elementary as Dr. Joan Watson, alongside Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes. Liu continues to direct episodes of Elementary, now in its seventh and final season, since her directing debut in 2014. She most recently starred in Netflix’s feature film, Set It Up, opposite Taye Diggs, Glenn Powell and Zoey Deutch, directed by Claire Scanlon. She’ll soon be seen in a starring role in CBS All Access’ upcoming darkly comedic drama series Why Women Kill.

