Lori Loughlin has surrendered to law enforcement for her alleged role in the multi-million-dollar elite college bribery scheme and will appear in federal court in downtown L.A. this afternoon.

Filming the Hallmark Channel series When Calls The Heart in Vancouver yesterday when initial arrests were made by the FBI in the nationwide conspiracy case, Loughlin flew back into LAX just as her husband Mossimo Giannulli was making his own appearance in arraignment court.

Taken into FBI custody this morning for booking downtown, the Aunt Becky of Full House and now Fuller House fame is expected to stand before a federal magistrate judge at around 2:00 PM PT, I’ve learned.

In a year-long investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office, the UTA-repped Loughlin and Giannulli were snared after being caught paying “bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the 200-page indictment.

Along with American Crime star Felicity Huffman and STX Entertainment and Evolution Media co-founder Bill McGlashan, Loughlin and Giannulli were named among a group of 33 parents who paid millions in bribes to coaches at top schools like UCLA, USC, Yale Georgetown and Stanford, so their children could gain admission as recruited athletes – even if they weren’t actually athletes.

Similar to Huffman, McGlashan and Giannulli, Loughlin is being charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, according to the unsealed indictment Like her fashion designer spouse, Huffman and a dozen other LA-locals rounded up Tuesday, Loughlin will not enter a plea today but will be expected to post a bail bond.

The actor will also be given a primary hearing date to next appear in federal court in Boston, where the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts is running point on the big bucks white collar crime case that has snared 50 people in total and numerous big names schools like Yale and Stanford.

At his quick hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alexander F. MacKinnon yesterday, a noticeably fatigued Giannulli put up a $1 million bail bond and had his passport taken away. With his travel restricted to the continental U.S., the designer was told to show up in Boston on March 29 for his next hearing in the case.

At the time, Giannulli’s lawyer Mark Harris sought to bring up the matter of the absent Loughlin.

Also representing the actor, the attorney wanted to ensure more flexible conditions for Loughlin so she could continue to work up in Canada. Judge MacKinnon said that sounded OK to him but the final call would be made “by another magistrate.” As well as Loughlin’s bail bond sum, the decision on her travel restrictions will be decided at today’s hearing.

Huffman paid a bond of $250,000 yesterday and also surrendered her passport.

As well as her frequent Hallmark gigs, Loughlin is set to appear in her well-known role of Rebecca Katsopoli in the upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix’s Fuller House when it launches on the streamer later this year. Neither Netflix nor Loughlin’s agency UTA had any comment on the actor’s indictment and now arrest.

This whole case actually came to light because the feds were tipped off in the pursuit of another case. In pursuing the lead, the government uncovered a long-time $25 million scam run by the William Singer-topped Key Worldwide Foundation.

The money, collected by the nonprofit as “donations” from parents, allegedly funded illegal activity including hiring other individuals to write admission exams for potential students, paying officials to alter test scores, and bribing coaches so their children could gain admission as recruited athletes even if they had never ever played the sport. Reportedly giving up the goods on the whole scam, Singer and several coaches from top schools entered guilty pleas on March 12.

Among those charged in the March 6 indictment, Loughlin could be sentenced to at up to five years in jail if found guilty. Having said that, the hard fact of justice in America is it will be very unlikely the wealthy actor will see any actual time behind bars if a plea deal is struck or sentencing is favored heavily towards probation, community service, and a fine.