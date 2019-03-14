Two days after Lori Loughlin flew into town from a Vancouver set to face charges and arrest over the elite college entrance fraud scheme, the Hallmark Channel has cut all of its various ties with the actor.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” a Crown Media spokesperson told Deadline. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.

It was actually the latest installment of the long running Garage Sale Mysteries movie series that Loughlin was working on earlier this week when news of the nationwide indictments were announced by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

No word yet from Fuller House airing Netflix if they plan to dump Loughlin too. It actually might be a moot point as the actor has apparently already filmed her scenes for the fifth and final season of the Full House sequel of sorts that scheduled to launch this fall.

As part of a year-long investigation that snared American Crime star Felicity Huffman and 30 other parents, the UTA-repped Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were snared The couple are accused of paying “bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the 200-page indictment.

Taken into custody on Wednesday, the Aunt Becky of Full House and now Fuller House fame was arraigned before Judge Steve Kim. Like her husband, Loughlin was released on a $1 million dollar bail bond. Also like Giannulli, the actor was allowed only to travel within the continental U.S. with a March 29 preliminary hearing set for Boston.

However, unlike Huffman, who was released on a $250,000 bail bond on March 12, and Giannulli, Loughlin was reluctantly granted the ability to travel to Vancouver for work on the multiple Hallmark projects she had already signed on for.

Those trips to the Western Canadian metropolis might not seem so vital now.