NBCUniversal executive Lori Conkling has been tapped by Google to lead global partnerships for its YouTube TV and internet service division, Google Fiber.

Conkling spent the last six years at NBCU, where she served as EVP of strategy and business development focused on digital.

In her new role, she’ll lead YouTube TV’s programming and packaging strategies, and will negotiate all deals with cable networks, regional sports networks, affiliates and broadcasters.

Based in New York, Conkling will report to YouTube’s VP of content and partnerships Kelly Merryman.