EXCLUSIVE: Denny Love (Empire), Jay Lee (American Vandal), Sofia Vassillieva (Supergirl), Landry Bender (Best Friends Whenever), Uriah Shelton (The Glades) and Jordon Connor (Riverdale) are set as series regulars in Looking For Alaska, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on John Green’s novel, from Paramount Television and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire. They join previously announced series regulars, Kristine Froseth and Charlie Plummer.

Looking for Alaska is told through the eyes of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young (Froseth), and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it.

Love portrays The Colonel, short (and very smart) muscular tank of a young man. The Colonel (his real name is Chip Martin) is a scholarship student and under orders from his mother to get a good enough education. He’s an enemy of the lacrosse jocks (aka “The Weekday Warriors”), and regards Alaska (Froseth), Miles (Plummer), and Takumi (Lee) as his friends. He’s insanely loyal to his friends.

Lee’s Takumi is a member of “The Colonel’s” group of outcasts. He’s famous for knowing all the gossip and effortlessly bounces back between the two groups of friends but is ever loyal to The Colonel and Alaska.

Bender is Sara. The Colonel’s girlfriend, she is also short and angry – but her rage is only directed at The Colonel because he manages to do something that pisses her off pretty much every time they interact. She and The Colonel are one of those bickering couples, who spend their lives hollering at each other.

Vassilieva portrays Lara, a cute, shy and sweet girl from Romania, who develops a crush on Miles.

Shelton is Longwell, a handsome, rich and entitled jock (aka a “Weekday Warrior” douchebag) at the school. A rich kid, he despises The Colonel and all of his non-jock friends, making their lives as miserable as possible.

Connor will play Kevin. Longwell’s acolyte (and not so bright friend), Kevin is another “Weekday Warrior” lacrosse bro. He follows Longwell’s lead in everything and blames The Colonel when a member of their clique gets expelled.

Savage and Schwartz will serve as executive producers, alongside Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, Green and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire exec Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Legion) will direct the pilot.

Love’s credits include roles on Chicago PD, a recurring role on Empire, The Neighborhood, LA’s Finest and Lucifer. He continues to perform standup comedy as well as sketch comedy. He is repped by AKA Talent and Weissenbach Management.

Lee is a graduate of USC’s School of Dramatic Arts. He participated in the CBS diversity showcase in 2018 and went on to join the cast of Netflix series American Vandal as Tanner Bassett.

Bender’s first starring role came in 2011 opposite Jonah Hill in The Sitter. She went on to topine Disney Channel’s Best Friends Whenever and most recently played Rocki on Fuller House. Bender is repped by CAA.

Vassilieva recently appeared on The CW’s Supergirl, indie feature Bad Stepmother, and Training Day. She received critical praise for her performance in My Sister’s Keeper opposite Cameron Diaz and Alec Baldwin, as well as in Lifetime feature Call Me Crazy. Vassillieva is repped by Greene & Associates and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Shelton’s series regular credits include The Glades, Blue, Girl Meets World and a recurring role in 13 Reasons Why. Shelton is repped by Innovative Artists; Treadwell Entertainment Group; and Felker, Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Connor is best known for his recurring role as Sweet Pea on the CW’s Riverdale, which has garnered him over a million followers on Instagram. Connor is repped by CAA and Play Management.