Watch your backs – Lizzie Borden is heading to New York. After strong reviews in Chicago, Lizzie The Musical, a rock opera retelling of the infamous whack job, will begin Off Broadway previews this summer.

Says the musical’s website: “She slays.”

Directed by Victoria Bussert, with music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner, a book by Tim Maner and choreography by Jaclyn Miller, Lizzie begins previews Friday, July 19, at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Opening night will be Monday, August 5, with the limited engagement running through Sunday, September 29.

The cast includes Shannon O’Boyle (Kinky Boots) as the title character, Carrie Cimma as Bridget, Ciara Renée as Alice and Eden Espinosa as Emma. The Off Broadway stand was announced by producers Danita Thomas, John E. Thomas and Born Cooper Productions. (Esponisa, O’Boyle pictured above.)

Here’s how the production describes Lizzie: “Lizzie Borden is the original good girl turned bad. Her story has become legendary, and her name is infamous. Now, she’s telling her own tale with a killer new voice. Witness Lizzie Borden like never before: in true hair-raising, hard-hitting, rock star fashion. As secrets in the Borden household reach a boiling point, Lizzie’s rage explodes, and she finds herself considering the unthinkable. You may know the poem, but you only know half the story. Featuring four powerhouse actresses at the top of their game, Lizzie is the cutting-edge new musical you’ll be dying to see.”

Also on the creative team: Shoko Kambara (scenic design), Charlotte Yetman (costume design), Greg Hofmann (lighting design), Alex Hawthorn (sound design), Alan Stevens Hewitt (orchestrations), and Julie McBride (musical direction).