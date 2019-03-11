Bruce Springsteen may have set an unbeatable bar for Broadway solo shows with his 2017-18 box office record-breaker Springsteen on Broadway, but as last week’s announcement of an upcoming Broadway concert series by former Smiths frontman Morrissey suggests, the Boss’s unmatchable success might be more encouraging than intimidating: Now, Live Nation and two other companies have formed a partnership that offers further evidence.

Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG announced today a new partnership that will bring a variety of to-be-announced artists to various Broadway theaters. Called “In Residence On Broadway,” the first such production is slated for May through July 2019 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The performer or performers for the spring/summer engagement will be announced in coming weeks.

“Over the last few years on Broadway, we’ve seen non-traditional Broadway shows take center stage,” said Matthew Rego, CEO of The Araca Group (the company’s production credits include Urinetown, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Wicked, The SpongeBob Musical, among others). “In a time when shows other than musicals and plays are being presented, we started dreaming about bringing our favorite entertainers to Broadway.”

In today’s announcement, the three partnering companies indicated that artists involved in the “Residence” productions will perform on various Broadway stages for limited runs of 5-10 shows over the course of 1-2 weeks.

Anthony Makes, President of Live Nation in New York, said the productions will cover “a wide range of artists” in “an intimate Broadway setting for an up close and personal” performances.

Today’s announcement indicated that the idea has been in development since last summer when the three companies “discovered that they all had committed to the same idea at the same time.”

“We established ‘In Residence on Broadway’ as an opportunity for artists to bring their talents to a true Broadway stage in New York, which will be a special experience for fans,” said Scott Zeiger of EBG. “The amazing team of designers will create customized stage experiences to reflect each artist’s signature style.”

The production team will include lighting designer Mike Baldassari (Broadway’s Cabaret, Saturday Night Live), sound designer Peter Hylenski (King Kong, Frozen) and sound designer Garth Helm (Rocky, Pippin).

“In Residence on Broadway” is produced by Live Nation, The Araca Group and e-commerce company EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group).