Daniel Vang has joined the literary division of 3 Arts Entertainment as a manager.

Vang began his career in the feature literary department at WMA and went on to work at Benderspink/GoodFear for many years.

Vang represents several up-and-coming writers who work predominantly on one-hour series such as 13 Reasons Why, You, Snowfall, Cobra Kai, This is Us, Criminal Minds, Daredevil, and others.

“Daniel came to us highly recommended by artists and agents alike, and we’re thrilled to be able to work with him,” 3 Arts’ management committee said in a statement.