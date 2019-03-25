Lionsgate has hired former Sony Pictures publicity executive Marisa Liston as Head of Global Earned Media and Communications, a new role that will encompass domestic and international feature film publicity, feature film and branded social media strategy, and Film and Motion Picture Group communications strategy.

In her new job she will report to Damon Wolf, president of worldwide marketing at Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group.

Liston was most recently EVP Domestic Publicity at Sony Pictures Entertainment before exiting at the end of last year after a 17-year career there. Recently she had overseen campaigns for the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Venom and Hotel Transylvania 3/em> among others.

“We hit the jackpot with Marisa,” Wolf said in a release announcing her hire. “I can’t think of a more effective marketing executive whose knowledge and leadership will ensure the seamless transition in taking three separate core pillars of feature film marketing to create one central communications hub within Lionsgate’s Global Marketing Division. This major initiative Marisa is leading will not only have an enormous impact on the Motion Picture Group and the success of our films, but throughout the entire Lionsgate Entertainment 360 Ecosystem.”

Upcoming Lionsgate pics right away for Liston include 2019 slate pics Long Shot starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, which opens May 3. Others in the offing include John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Angel Has Fallen, Rambo: Last Blood, Midway, Knives Out and Jay Roach’s Roger Ailes-Fox News movie.

Said Liston: “After 17 years at Sony, I honestly wasn’t looking for another studio job but Lionsgate is not looking to do things like other studios. Damon and Joe expect me to push boundaries in a meaningful way, being bolder in our strategies, more creative in our execution, and to innovate and challenge the traditional PR paradigms.”