Jen Hollingsworth has been named Chief Operating Officer of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group effective immediately, it was announced today by Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake.

She previously served as EVP of Strategic Planning and Operations, where she oversaw worldwide deal analysis, operational management and strategic planning for the studio’s film slate, including Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment, Good Universe and Pantelion Films. Hollingsworth first joined Lionsgate in 2007 at VP, Finance & Business Development when the studio acquired Mandate Pictures. She began her career in the industry in Business Development at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Hollingsworth will lead Lionsgate’s finance department, manage a strategic planning and analysis team and control daily ops. She will also engage in cross-company initiatives designed to capitalize on Lionsgate’s film assets, working in partnership throughout the entire Lionsgate 360 Entertainment Ecosystem to ensure each title fully maximizes its ancillary potential throughout the company’s multiple entertainment platforms.

“Jen is one of the most exceptional and talented motion picture business strategists working in our industry today. She knows this Company inside and out, is skilled, experienced and is the ideal Chief Operating Officer. She has spearheaded many of Lionsgate’s successes within the Motion Picture Group and is the best at understanding the marriage of business opportunities and the creative aspirations of filmmakers. Our Company just got stronger with Jen in this role,” said Drake.

“I am enormously excited about what is happening within the Motion Picture Group, from the outstanding filmmakers we are partnering with to the innovations we are pioneering with the Lionsgate Data Center. Our Data-First Strategy approach and the effective impact it has throughout the Company is especially dynamic, and I feel honored and privileged to take on this role at this time with this incredibly talented team,” said Hollingsworth.